Matt Goss hates political correctness.

The Bros star is returning to the UK after spending a decade in Las Vegas, and while he's proudly British, Matt isn't a fan of the country's risk-averse approach to life.

He said: "Please can we start a petition as Bros for this ridiculous thing where you can’t even play conkers, you have to wear goggles?

"That is the biggest problem - you can’t play conkers in England."

Matt, 53, believes Brits are becoming inhibited by politically-correct ideas.

The pop star told Dom Joly on his 'Sunday Session' radio show: "I think the conker thing was my disgust at how politically correct this world is becoming.

"We are notorious for our sense of humour, we take the p*** out of each other perfectly well.

"What I am witnessing is there is always someone saying the wrong thing, and we are meant to at times.

"Kindness and respect is the bedrock of how we communicate and then it is OK, but we must deliver information in a much more frank way."

Meanwhile, Matt previously revealed that he relishes being called "eccentric".

The singer starred alongside his bandmate and twin Luke Goss in 'Bros: After the Screaming Stops', and Matt has subsequently embraced the public's perception of him.

He shared: "I hear it all the time, especially since the film, but I'd rather be eccentric than not. I really do enjoy walking the streets and being around people who know our history. People come up and converse like they've known me for years.

"I'll get into a black cab and the driver will immediately go, 'How's your brother? How's Vegas going?' without even saying hello first! I like it that way."