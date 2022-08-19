Eva Mendes thinks it's "cute and charming" that Ryan Gosling is starring in the 'Barbie' movie.

The 48-year-old actress has Amada, six, and Esmeralda, seven, with the Hollywood actor, and she loves that he's playing the role of Ken in the star-studded movie.

A source said: "Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken."

Ryan, 41, appears in the film alongside Margot Robbie, and his long-time partner has embraced Ryan's movie makeover, which includes his eye-catching blonde hair.

The insider told Us Weekly: "They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blonde. They both got some good laughs."

The loved-up couple have been together for more than a decade, and their chemistry and affection is said to remain "off the charts".

Eva has taken a step back from her acting career since having her first child. But the 'Hitch' star previously revealed that her "ambition is coming back".

During an interview in 2020, Eva explained: "I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children.

"I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them - and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realise how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice.

"I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."

Eva was one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood at the height of her career.

But in the early days, she was told she was "too ethnic" by one casting director.

Eva - who was born in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents - said: "There was a commercial casting director who’d let me audition for commercials and kept bringing me in for callback. One day, after a year of never booking a job, I said, ‘Okay, tell me what I need to change so I can get cast?’

"She said, ‘Honey, it’s just your look. You’re too ethnic, so you’re never going to be the face of any American product.'"