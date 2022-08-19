Prince William will attend The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City in September.

The 40-year-old royal will make a solo trip to the Big Apple next month, when he'll attend the innovation summit as part of the build-up to this year's Earthshot Prize being held in the US.

The future monarch will be joined by the inaugural winners of his global environmental competition, which was first staged in London.

The Earthshot Prize is awarded to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Each of the winners receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work.

The second Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to be held in Boston in December, with Kensington Palace previously explaining that it was being staged in the city in honour of John F.Kennedy's Moonshot challenge.

The late US President famously challenged NASA to land a man on the moon within a decade.

And Caroline Kennedy, the former president's daughter, recently welcomed the decision to host the event in Boston.

She said: "There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the city of Boston.

"It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future."

Michelle Wu, the mayor of Boston, is also looking forward to hosting the event.

She said: "We are honoured and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards.

"This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations."