Sheree Zampino says Will Smith is in a "good place" after the Oscars slap controversy.

The 54-year-old reality TV star shares son Trey, 29, with her former husband Will, 53, and Sheree insisted that Will - who shocked Hollywood when he stormed on stage at the Oscars in March and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith - is moving on from the controversy.

She told In Touch magazine: "He's in a good place. I trust Will; I trust his choices. And I'm always here in the wings. I have never in my entire life heard Will complain."

Sheree has maintained a good relationship with Will and Jada, 50, while co-parenting Trey and said everyone was determined to do the best for Trey.

Sharing her secrets to amicable co-parenting, she said: "Don't give your ex the power. Make it about your kids, not you.

"When they got together, my only requirement was that she loves my kid. If you've got somebody who's good to your children, that's a blessing.

"Jada would always take responsibility if she missed the mark. She wasn't a parent at the time and didn't have that understanding. We would talk and hug it out and really just forgive and forget.

"Trey adores his father and Will adores Trey."

And Sheree is immensely proud of her son.

She said: "He's amazing. He's a vocalist and producer and in June we had a family listening party and now they're getting ready to put his music out. I'm so proud of him."