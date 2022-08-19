Taylor Lautner's fiancee Taylor Dome plans to take his surname.

The 30-year-old actor is set to marry Taylor - a nurse from California - but the 'Twilight' star admits they have a potentially awkward situation on their hands.

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he shared: "[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated.

"We’re literally going to be the same person."

Despite this, the actor can't wait to tie the knot and Lautner admits that he's a "very lucky" man.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She’s a fantastic woman and I’m very lucky that she chose me."

The loved-up couple began dating in 2018 and they announced their engagement to the world via social media in 2021.

The Hollywood star even posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the special moment on his Instagram account.

Lautner - who played Jacob Black in the 'Twilight' film series - captioned his post: "11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true (sic)"

In one of the snaps, Lautner and his fiancee are surrounded by candles as he gets down on his knee.

In another photo, Dome is on her knees and is holding the actor's face.

Dome also posted one of the images on her own Instagram account.

She captioned the sweet snap: "my absolute best friend (sic)"

She added: "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU. (sic)"

And in the comments, Lautner replied: "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."