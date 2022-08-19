Mira Sorvino has been "dreading" the death of her parents her whole life.

The 54-year-old actress' father, actor Paul Sorvino, passed away last month at the age of 83, and Mira admitted her grief is still very raw.

She tweeted: "I miss you Dad! I have been dreading the death of my parents my whole life. Now in part it has come to pass. I have huge compassion for all who have lost parents. It leaves you unmoored, thrusts you into a position you were unprepared for, without the counsel and love of those you valued most…"

Mira - whose mother is Paul's ex-wife Lorraine Davis - received support from her famous friends, with 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill writing: "Dear Mira- Your loss is shared by a world that was enriched by his talent impeccable artistry. His legacy is immeasurable , like you, I will treasure his memory forever."

And Patricia Arquette wrote: "I know it’s a big loss. Your Dad was a wonderful actor too and so proud of you."

Mira previously paid tribute to her "wonderful father", after his death.

She said: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

"He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Paul died from natural causes after battling various health issues in recent years.

His wife Dee Dee, who he married in 2014, said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

As well as Mira, Paul was also father to Amanda and Michael and had five grandchildren.