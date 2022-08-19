Sofia Richie is already planning her "dream wedding" to Elliot Grainge.

The 23-year-old model got engaged to the 28-year-old 10K Projects CEO in April and Sofia wants every detail of their wedding to be perfect.

A source told Us Weekly: "Sofia is over the moon about her engagement. She couldn’t be happier that she found The One.

"Sofia is taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot [but] has started wedding planning and looking at locations."

And Sofia "wants to be married next year", and "a lot of work will go into making it her dream wedding".

However, Sofia is sure to get plenty of help from her sister Nicole Richie and her mother Diane Alexander.

The insider said Nicole "sees it as a fun project to take on" and would "want nothing less than to be by her sister’s side," as they are "extremely close as sisters".

Sofia is the daughter of Diane and singer Lionel Richie, while Lionel and his ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, adopted Nicole when she was nine years old.

Sofia and Elliot were first linked early in 2020 when they were spotted on a date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The pair then went public with their romance in April 2021 by posting a series of PDA-packed photos of Sofia’s Instagram, that included a shot of herself kissing her new man.

And shortly after their relationship was made public, it was also reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel approved of his daughter’s beau.

A source said at the time: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."