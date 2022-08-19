Jennifer Grey's daughter is not a fan of 'Dirty Dancing'.

The 62-year-old actress shares daughter Stella, 20, with former husband Clark Gregg, 61 - who she split from in 2020 - but revealed that Stella did not enjoy the movie because she didn't want to see her mother dancing with anyone apart from her father.

Jennifer told Entertainment Weekly: "I think she saw it once. She did not like and it and did not want to watch it again. I don't know if she ever watched it again. She did not want see me dancing with anybody but Daddy and it bugged her."

Meanwhile, Jennifer will reprise her rose as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in a new production of 'Dirty Dancing', although she admitted that it needs to be a "fresh take" as there is no way to replace her late co-star Patrick Swayze, who played her love interest Johnny Castle.

She said: "I can't tell you much, sadly, but I will tell you that it will involve Baby. It will involve Kellerman's. There will be music. Unless there's a lot of CGI, Baby's going to be a little older.

"It's going to be Kellerman's, music, dancing, love story, romance. I'm just so super committed and invested in making it a fresh [take]. What happened happened, and that will never happen again. There will never be another Johnny. There will never be another Patrick. This sequel has got to be its own standalone piece. It's very tricky.

"There's a script, we're working on the script. We're going to shoot it in the spring of 2023, and it comes out on Feb. 9, 2024. So, I guess it's happening!"