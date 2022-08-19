Angelina Jolie was photographed appearing to have endured bruises after she was allegedly assaulted on a private jet by Brad Pitt.

Black and white images seem to show dark marks on the ‘Maleficent’ actress’ hand and elbow after the couple’s onboard fight in September 2016.

The pictures, first published by Page Six, are said to have been included in a FBI report on the incident, the contents of which have now been widely reported.

It is understood the clash on the jet was allegedly the final straw that triggered the collapse of their marriage in 2016 after a 12-year marriage.

Jolie, 47, is said to claim in the FBI papers she suffered a “rug burn type wound” on her left hand, and said in the report she may have scratched Pitt.

The FBI documents conclude there was no basis to bring charges against 58-year-old ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor Pitt.

Around $25,000 (£21,000) in damage is said to have been caused during the flight, mainly by red wine stains.

A source told Sun Online: “Brad didn’t behave great that day –he has had issues with alcohol and he has addressed it.

“No one is defending what happened there, but there is no benefit to the family to bring up these documents from six years ago.”

Jolie told police Pitt screamed at her in the toilet on board a flight back to America from Nice in France after he had been drinking.

It is alleged the ‘Fight Club’ actor pushed her into the bathroom wall and grabbed her head and shoulders, before yelling: “You’re f***ing up this family.”

Two of their young children, whose names were reportedly censored in the report, were said to be outside the door crying and asked: “Are you okay mommy?”

According to those who have seen the documents on the incident, Pitt reportedly shouted back: “No, mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

One the children was said to have replied to the Oscar winner: “It’s not her, it’s you, you p****.”

Other incidents aboard the flight are also said to have seen Pitt allegedly pour beer on her and say one of their children was “looking like a f****** Columbine kid”.

Pitt was not arrested or charged with the incident after the FBI investigation concluded in November 2016.

Angelina and Brad share six children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – with Pitt finally awarded joint custody of their children in May last year after a long court case.

Their recent legal battles have also included a case in February when Pitt sued Jolie for allegedly secretly selling her half of the $164 million (£139 million) French vineyard they share.