Ben Affleck’s mother was reportedly rushed to hospital in a 120mph ambulance dash where she is said to have received stitches following an accident at her son’s Georgia estate.

It had initially been said a child had hurt their arm at the property, but a source has now told DailyMail.com the ‘Batman’ star’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, fell off a dock and cut her leg at the Riceboro property where Ben and Jennifer are holding a huge party this weekend to celebrate their recent wedding in Las Vegas.

Ben, 50, reportedly found his mum on Friday afternoon (19.08.22) at his house and called the ambulance, while JLo, 53, was later seen after the medical emergency at the property.

The actor was also spotted pacing and smoking a cigarette outside the building.

A source told DailyMail.com the incident had not been “serious”.

The reassurance came after an ambulance was seen speeding into Ben’s Riceboro property around noon, spending 20 minutes on property before the Liberty County Medical Center vehicle raced north.

A source said at times the ambulance reached more than 120mph as it flew down the highway under police escort.

Wedding party festivities had been due to kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday evening but the flow of vans containing musical equipment and party items was interrupted shortly after midday.

The hospital dash also came as guests began arriving for the afternoon’s events.

A main ceremony is understood to still be going ahead on Saturday, with a family barbecue scheduled for Sunday.

Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe was seen arriving at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport on Thursday (18.08.22) while party preparations got underway, including the installation of a huge white marquee on the lawn.

Ben bought the $8 million (£7.6 million), 86-acre estate in 2003.

Jennifer has had a rocky relationship with her 76-year-old mum, with the singer saying in the past it was “complicated”.

She also claimed her mother “beat the s***” out of her as a child in her recent Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’.

JLo added: “She did what she had to do to survive, and it made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the s*** out of you.”

Speaking of how she moved out of her family home aged 18 following a fight with her mother, JLo said: “My mom was like, ‘If you’re gonna live in this house, you’re gonna get your education.

“We got into a bad fight one night and I just left.”