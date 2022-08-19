Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin allegedly threw a party so rowdy in the Hamptons it got shut down by cops and landed the teen with a police fine.

The 18-year-old had around 50 friends at her Oscar-winning mother’s Amagansett estate on August 13 when things got out of hand, according to Page Six.

Enraged neighbours are said to have phoned police as they were disturbed by the noise.

Page Six said on Friday (19.08.22) officers put a stop to the party and reportedly fined Apple.

A source told the outlet: “Apple invited too many friends to her mom's house, and things got out of hand.

“They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbours were furious and called the police, who shut the party down.”

The insider also claimed employees from the town clerk’s office also attended the gathering to see if it was in violation.

They added: “You can’t have more than 50 people at a gathering in the area without a permit.”

Apple’s 49-year-old mother and her TV producer stepfather, Brad Falchuk, 51, are not believed to have been at the party.

A spokesperson for the East Hampton Town Ordinance Enforcement Department confirm they were sent to the actress’ luxury property after receiving noise complaints.

They said: “We went to (Paltrow’s) house following complaints about noise.

“When we got there, we found there to be less than 50 people there, so they were within code. If anyone got a ticket, it would be from the police.”

The East Hampton police did not provide Page Six with a comment.

Apple is the daughter of Gwyneth and her ex-husband Chris Martin, 45, with whom the ‘Sliding Doors’ actress also had son Moses, 16.

She was married to Martin for 11 years before they “consciously uncoupled” and divorced in 2016, with the actress marrying Brad two years later.

In a post to mark Apple’s 18th, Gwyneth posted online: “18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (crying emoji.)

“I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more.

“Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.

“Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.

“I say it all the time and I will never stop... in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama.”