Paul Sorvino has been hailed a “warrior” by his widow.

The legendary 'GoodFellas' actor died of natural causes at a clinic in Florida on July 25 at the age of 83, and his wife Dee Dee has described her spouse as a true fighter who just wanted to make people happy.

Speaking to America’s Closer magazine, Dee Dee said of her late husband’s final days: “He was a warrior. He wanted to always be that strong character … he fought to the end.

“(He) loved to make people happy. He was all love.”

A memorial event took place at The Hollywood Museum earlier this week, and Dee Dee vowed to give him an extra special send-off.

She added: “Paul wanted to go out like a star, and that’s what he’s gonna do. He just never wanted anybody to feel bad because of him. He wanted people to celebrate his life.”

Paul - who was best known for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in the iconic 90s crime classic - was the father of actress Mira Sorvino, 54, who paid tribute to her "wonderful father" after his death.

The 'Mighty Aphrodite' star wrote: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

"He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Dee Dee - who he married in 2014 - said in her own statement: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

As well as Mira, Paul was also father to Amanda and Michael and had five grandchildren.