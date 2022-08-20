Courtney Act sobbed writing about her first same-sex snog

Courtney Act was left sobbing writing about her first kiss with a boy for her autobiography.

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star put pen to paper to tell her life story in her memoir ‘Caught In The Act’.

The tome features a retelling of a “cute little happy memory” of the 40-year-old Australian drag queen's first same-sex snog - but she found herself breaking down in tears as she relived the emotional moment during the writing process.

In an interview with new! magazine, Courtney said: “(Writing the book was) definitely cathartic. It was the most deep childhood regression therapy of my life. For example, my first kiss with a boy is like a cute little happy memory.

“But as I was writing about it, I just started breaking down sobbing because for the 18 years that came before that, where I didn’t understand who I was, I didn’t understand anything about queer identity.”

Penning the book was like therapy for her.

Courtney went on: “There was such shame and such silence surrounding it.

Writing my book was a real form of therapy.”

Courtney lifted the lid on growing up in Australia in the 1990s, calling it a “completely desolate wasteland of heteronormativity”

and insisting it took a long time to finally understand her sexuality.

Courtney wrote: “No one ever explicitly explained anything about queerness; no one really even alluded to it, not directly at least. I could see trees blowing but no one told me what the wind was. There was no concept in my mind of what being gay, lesbian, bi or trans was … “ Courtney added: “If only someone had told me. Laid it out in simple terms. I wish there’d been honest and frank conversations going on as well as visible queer people in the world and on TV. I can’t explain what a significant difference that would have made.”

