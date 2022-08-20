Emma Watson is reportedly dating Sir Philip Green's son.

The 32-year-old actress was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Brandon Green, 29 - whose father is former Topshop mogul Philip - in Venice earlier this month, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper.

Emma and Brandon have known each other for some time and were first spotted disembarking from a helicopter together in Battersea, London, last September.

Emma previously dated businessman Leo Robinton for almost two years and has also spoken about her "love" for her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton.

The actress - who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding movie franchise - reminisced about her crush on Tom, who portrayed villainous Draco Malfoy, on the HBO Max special 'Return To Hogwarts' which saw the cast reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first movie 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'.

Emma was joined by her former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as they reflected on their time playing the iconic magical trio Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione, and she vividly remembered Tom making her heart skip a beat.

She said: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, you’re like my little sister.”

Despite years of dating speculation about them, to Emma’s disappointment nothing ever happened between her and Tom.

But the 34-year-old actor admitted that he was fully aware of his secret admirer.

Tom said: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.

"There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship."