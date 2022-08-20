John Stamos wants a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 58-year-old actor is currently voicing Iron Man / Tony Stark in Marvel's animated 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends' season two but he admitted he would love to tackle a feature film for the studio.

When asked if he would consider joining the MCU, John told Collider: "Are you kidding me? In a flash. It's Flash? Oh, that's the other one.

"I would do it in two seconds. First of all, especially doing these voices, I was like, 'Okay. Maybe it's time for me to do a full feature film for you guys'. I haven't been offered anything. I often think I really know nothing about it. If I ever did, it would take me a month to try to figure it out. I might watch with my wife."

And John revealed he is a big fan of Elizabeth Olsen's work as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

John - who worked with Elizabeth's sisters Mary-Kate and Ashely on 'Full House'- said: "I'll leave it to the Olsen twins' sister. She's doing pretty good. I can't believe it. I knew her, obviously, when she was a little girl when she'd come on the ['Full House'] set. There's a really cute picture I posted a while ago of her and I. She would come down, and I'd tickle her, and she'd run. I watched her recently on one of them. I was so impressed. She's so good. I would love it."

And John is a huge fan of the MCU, praising Robert Downey Jr for kicking off the successful 'Avengers' franchise with 'Iron Man'.

He said: "It was so brilliant the way they... I guess it started with Robert Downey. They were getting the top greatest actors to play these roles. You would think these roles would be a little just on paper, there wasn't such depth to them, but to bring in these genius actors like they have... to this day, they bring on the best people to do these characters. Obviously, I get why it's so popular. It's such a great culture.

"My wife, my mother-in-law, and my brother-in-law, they are total geeks. I took them to Comic-Con a few years ago. I love it because they're fans. My mother-in-law, who I love, she's such a fan of this world, she'll stand in line. We were at Comic-Con, and she was going to spend the night in line overnight to see one of the Marvel panels. I was there with 'Scream Queens' and I said, 'Let me try to get it so you don't have to spend the night on the floor.' Then I think I got her in. That was pretty cool."