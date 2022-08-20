'FIFA 23' was sold for just 5p (4.8 Rupees) in India after a listing error was made.

EA is letting those who bagged The Ultimate Edition of the football simulation game for the bargain price keep it after the slip-up on the Epic Games Store, which was swiftly resolved.

It should have been sold for £49.92 (4799 Indian Rupees).

EA made light of the error and joked it "scored a pretty spectacular own-goal".

The studio said in a statement to Sportskeeda: “A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price.

“It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we’ll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price.”

The game drops on September 30 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will be the last game of EA's partnership with FIFA after more than two decades.

The gaming giant announced earlier this year that its current licensing deal with FIFA for the official football game series will be no more following the release of 'FIFA 23'.

Electronic Arts are swapping the title of 'FIFA' to 'EA Sports FC', having hinted at the change last year.

All the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be staying put for 'EA Sports FC'.

Partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will also stay the same, with more on the way.

Fans will get more information about EA Sports FC in June 2023.

EA said: "We exist to create the future of football fandom – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it’s all football.”

The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters added: “EA Sports is a long-term and valued partner of the Premier League, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the new era of EA Sports FC.”

FIFA has also announced that it will continue releasing football simulation games, with "a number of new non-simulation games are already under production and will launch during the third quarter of this year."

Up first is a “tailored gaming experience” for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

They added: “Following this initial unveiling, FIFA will launch further games and virtual experiences around this year’s FIFA World Cup. Additional projects are also under discussion with publishers ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.”