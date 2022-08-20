The Game was once "damn near in love" with Kim Kardashian.

The 42-year-old rap star and Kim, 41, dated "for a little bit" - but he was ultimately left feeling heartbroken when Kim decided to pursue a romance with Reggie Bush.

Recalling the time he saw Reggie at Kim's condo building, he said: "I didn’t peak out the door to see where he was going, so he could’ve been going anywhere. But then they ended up together, so yeah, I was a little hurt after that."

The Game - whose real name is Jayceon Taylor - has worked with Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, in the past.

And he also remains fond of Kim, despite their messy split.

He told 'House of ACES presents The Debut Live': "I really like Kim. I really care about her. I think she’s a really great mom and a really great person. None of this is to deteriorate who she is.

"I love what she does with prison reform. That’s my homeboy’s [Kanye West] wife. I see Pete [Davidson] gone and hopefully they get back [together]."

Kim recently split from Pete, 28, after nine months of dating.

However, the decision to call time on their romance was entirely "mutual".

An insider said at the time: "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden.

"And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

Another source suggested that their romance had reached its natural conclusion, observing that it had been "slowing down" for a period of time.

The insider said: "Things heated up quickly in the beginning when he could travel back and forth to see Kim and spend time with her, but his schedule has gotten so packed."