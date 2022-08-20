Will Smith has joked about his return to social media following his Oscars controversy.

The 53-year-old actor sparked controversy at the awards ceremony in April when he hit comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith - and Will has now quipped about his return to social media following the high-profile incident.

Will - who has more than 63 million Instagram followers - posted a video clip of a baby gorilla poking an enormous gorilla from behind, in an effort to attract some attention.

The Hollywood star captioned the tongue-in-cheek post: "Me trying to get back on social."

Will has taken a step back from social media since the Oscars controversy.

And the actor previously described his behaviour as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

Will - who resigned from the Oscars Academy after the controversial clash - said: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Will - who won the Best Actor gong at the ceremony - also confirmed that he was "committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason".