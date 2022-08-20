Eve Hewson has a "secret Twitter account".

The 31-year-old star - who is the daughter of activist Ali Hewson and U2 lead singer Bono - has revealed that she loves to go undercover on the micro-blogging platform, where she has a "no-holds-barred" approach.

Eve said: "I actually have a secret Twitter account where I go no-holds-barred. I really let it rip up on the dating thing. The apps are s***."

Despite this, Eve actually plans to become more involved in activism in the coming years.

The movie star is currently focused on her acting work, but Eve intends to become more involved in activism at some stage.

She shared: "I haven’t found that right thing yet, or the moment to do it. I’m not afraid of it. I feel like when the moment is right, I’ll pick something."

Eve has been outspoken about various issues - including the war in Ukraine and the US abortion debate - over recent months.

The actress was also critical of Will Smith's behaviour at the Oscars, when he hit comedian Chris Rock in response to a joke that he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Eve told The Independent newspaper: "The world is ending I just wanted to see the beautiful people accept their awards instead I got violence."

Meanwhile, Eve previously admitted that she feels "lucky" to have been raised in Dublin, rather than London or Los Angeles.

She said: "I'm really lucky I didn't grow up in London. I'm really lucky I didn't grow up in LA. Being in Ireland and just how Irish people don't care about fame, it's not our currency at all … I think that really helped. The one thing I think prepared me for the career I have now was being able to go to the school down the road, to just live a Dublin life."