Dr Dre came close to death after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2021.

The 57-year-old rap star spent two weeks on an intensive care unit last year after suffering an aneurysm, and Dre has now revealed that his family were even invited to the hospital to say their "last goodbyes".

The hip-hop icon - whose real name is Andre Young - shared: "They allowed my family to come in. I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here."

Dre was under constant medical care as he recovered from the aneurysm.

He explained on the 'Workout the Doubt' podcast: "Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests, basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that s***."

Dre performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year alongside the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

However, he nearly withdrew amid fears he would be labelled a "sellout" because of the NFL's attitude towards Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers star and civil rights activist.

He said: "I was absolutely concerned about that.

"I actually called a couple of close friends and said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna pull out. I’m not going to do the show. Because I don’t know if I want that smoke. I don’t know if I want the backlash after doing the show and potentially looking like a f****** sellout or something like that.'"

Dre was eventually convinced to change his mind by rap legends Nas and Jay Z.

He shared: "Nas and Jay Z were big reasons why I decided to do the show."