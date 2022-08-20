Zawe Ashton felt awkward doing a press tour amid the Roe v Wade debate.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her first child with actor Tom Hiddleston, but Zawe has confessed to feeling uncomfortable while she was promoting her latest movie, 'Mr. Malcolm's List'.

The film star explained: "No one wants to go on a press tour at the same time that they want to keep their personal life private, but that’s my ‘contractual professional obligation.'"

In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion ruling from 1973.

And Zawe - who landed in New York City as the news was announced - admits that she found herself in a particularly awkward position "as a pregnant person".

The actress told the Guardian newspaper: "I thought: ‘Oh God, there’s nothing more tone deaf I could be doing right now than promoting a lighthearted movie.’ I was also very aware that my presence in that promotion would be as a pregnant person."

Zawe believes it's more important than ever that different pregnancy experiences are acknowledged.

The actress - who got engaged to Tom, 41, earlier this year - said: "We’re having very important conversations about the autonomy we have over our bodies. What better autonomy could I have than just doing it how I wanted to do it?"

Zawe also concedes that not every woman will be as lucky as she has been over recent months.

The 'St Trinian's' star - who appeared alongside Tom in 2019 in the play 'Betrayal' - reflected: "I have so many friends who have been through real grief, with regards to pregnancy and conception. I hope I can represent anyone on this journey, in whatever way they’re on it."