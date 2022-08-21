Camila Alves McConaughey collects pottery.

The 40-year-old Brazilian model, designer and lifestyle blogger - who has Levi, 14, Livingston, nine, and Vida, 12, with Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey - has revealed some fun facts about her, including her penchant for pottery and table settings.

She told Us Weekly: "I love to collect pottery and table settings, like plates and bowls."

It's no surprise that Camila's favourite room in the pad she shares with her 'Magic Mike' actor spouse and their brood is the kitchen.

Elsewhere, she also revealed that she is unable to drink coffee and instead opts for tea, while her "go-to liquor is tequila".

Meanwhile, Matthew previously revealed he and his wife are "getting a little bit better" at finding time for themselves since the pandemic.

The 52-year-old actor and his family were quarantined at home with his 90-year-old mother Kay, and the loved-up couple have had to work hard to build "some structure".

He said: "Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around.

"I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’

“But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.’”