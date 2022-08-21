Ashley Roberts was terrorised by a female stalker in her 40s who has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of the offence.

The Pussycat Doll, 40, alerted police after a man repeatedly turned up at her London home, The Sun revealed on Sunday. (21.08.22)

It led to protection for the worried singer and DJ being increased after she complained about him, according to the publication.

An insider told The Sun a man became “fixated” on the singer, who is now a breakfast DJ at Heart FM.

She is believed to have been terrorised for months, sparking a secret security alert at the station in central London.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told The Sun on Sunday: “On 13 July police began an investigation into an allegation of stalking.

“The victim is a woman aged in her 40s. On Thursday, 11 August, a man was arrested on suspicion of stalking and taken into custody.

“He has been bailed pending further inquiries. Inquiries into the circumstances continue.”

It is reported concerned managers at Global, which owns Heart FM, assigned extra security to protect Ashley as she entered and exited the building.

Sources also say guards pounced on a “suspicious figure who was seen lurking outside”.

Ashley is reported to have gone to a London police station to report her ordeal before an arrest was made.

Currently single after splitting from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice, 31, Ashley has recently been on holiday to Mykonos with her dancer friend Janette Manrara, 38.

A source told The Sun On Sunday: “It has been a concerning time for Ashley, but she has stayed calm, level-headed and focused on her work going about her day-to-day life.

“A man became fixated on her in an unhealthy way and she realised she needed to get help so the situation didn’t escalate or get out of hand.

“It was best for the safety of everyone involved. Global have been excellent in providing security to escort Ashley in and out of the building as her safety is paramount. She is grateful for the support of the police after they responded efficiently to her reports.

“She has lots of great friends around her and has enjoyed some much-needed respite on holiday.”