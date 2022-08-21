Eternal star Kelle Bryan has claimed the band members were sent to health farms to lose weight before filming their music videos.

The singer shot to fame in the girl group in the 1990s alongside Vernie and Easther Bennett and Louise Redknapp and she has now admitted she was always treated like “the fat one in the band” despite being a UK size 12 and claims pressure was put on the singers to make sure they stayed slim.

In her column for Closer magazine, Kelle wrote: “At the time of Eternal, it was all about being a size zero. I was 5ft 4 and a normal, healthy size 12. But I wasn’t treated as such, I was the ‘fat one in the band’. The pressure led me to have an unhealthy view of myself and it affected my self confidence.”

She went on to claim the singers were sent away to health farms to help them slim down.

Kelle added: “They even sent us to health farms before music videos to make sure we lost weight.”

The singer previously spoke up about her time in Eternal on an episode of ‘Loose Women’ last year, insisting it was dangerous to tell impressionable young women to lose weight.

She said: “I was a size 14 in the band and that was seen as too big and a size 14 is a normal, healthy, every day woman.

“I was told to lose weight because if you're coming to making a new video or shooting something, I was definitely told, "You need to lose weight.

“As a young impressionable girl I think, well, what's wrong with me? I was definitely told, "You need to lost weight," and it was encouraged to lose weight.”

Since the band came to an end, Kelle says she has got her body confidence back and now refuses to filter any of her photos because she wants to show her true self.

She added: “I think it’s really important to show who you are, without all the glamour. I never filter my photos - I am who I am.”