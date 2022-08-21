James Bond films will reportedly be on screens until at least 2037.

Makers of the movie franchise, which started on screens in 1962, are said to have signed a new deal to continue the series with Warner Bros. in a deal which will take the spy to his 75th birthday.

Whilst this may come as good news to fans, bosses are still yet to confirm who will be cast as the infamous the MI6 agent after Idris Elba 'walked away from 007 talks.'

A source told the Sunday Mirror: “Bond is sure to still be in rude health at 75. There will be no hanging up the tux and martini.”

The insider added it was “great news for fans” as it will allow the franchise to continue far past its latest film ‘No Time To Die’ with Daniel Craig.

It comes as Idris Elba, 49, is said to have walked away from the chance of being the next 007 after Daniel, following years of talks.

The ‘Luther’ actor was one of the frontrunners for role, but is now said to be keen to pursue other roles.

He has even reportedly put forward a list of proposed actors’ names he thinks would be perfect for the part to the franchise’s veteran producer Barbara Broccoli.

A source told The Sun: “Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

“However, he’s put forward names to play 007. He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long.”

Idris had said when asked if he would consider taking the part: “No, I'm not going to be James Bond… I’m probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I haven’t even played the role.

“Enough is enough. I can’t talk about it anymore.”