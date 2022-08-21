Gary Busey has been charged with three sex crimes that allegedly took place earlier this month at a horror films fan convention.

The offences are said to have happened during a ‘Monster Mania’ event at a hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to police.

Officers in Cherry Hill confirmed on Saturday (20.08.22) the person they are charging is the actor, 78, who is based in Malibu, California.

According to a release from the Cherry Hill force the actor was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a single count of fourth-degree attempted sexual assault and a single count of harassment.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Cherry Hill Police Lt Robert Scheunemann said: “It was about contact, it was about touching.”

The officer added authorities received multiple complaints involving at least two victims, according to the publication.

Few details about the alleged crimes have been given, other than saying it took place at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 during the semi-annual convention between August 12 to 14.

Donna Weaver, a spokesperson for the Camden County prosecutor’s office, declined to answer questions about the charges, saying: “We’re not commenting”.

The semi-annual event where the offences allegedly took place celebrates horror films and allows fans to meet actors.

Busey made his major film debut in a supporting role in 1974’s ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot’ alongside Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges.

He is best known for playing late musician Buddy Holly in 1978’s ‘The Buddy Holly Story’ and as FBI agent Angelo Pappas in ‘Point Break’ with Keanu Reeves.