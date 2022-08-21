Adele 'offered luxury villa' ahead of Las Vegas residency

Adele has been offered a £30,000-a-night villa during her Las Vegas residency.

The 34-year-old singer is being offered free accommodation at the luxury Nobu Villa - which is part of the Nobu Hotel - ahead of her much-anticipated residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Adele is being served up the most astonishing VIP package of any artist.

"She will be able to order food from any Caesars restaurant, as well as have a booze cabinet filled with all her desired tipples."

The villa features a huge patio overlooking the Las Vegas strip and a barbecue pit.

The suite is open to Adele throughout her three-month residency and would normally cost £2.7 million.

Adele was previously forced to postpone her shows at Caesars Palace after COVID hit her backstage team.

The award-winning star recently confessed to feeling "embarrassed" by the last-minute postponement.

She said: "The first couple of months were really, really hard. I was embarrassed.

"But it actually made my self-confidence grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did.

"I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs. There was just no soul in it."

Adele also offered an insight into her upcoming residency, explaining that she's creating a "really beautiful" show.

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker said: "I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now.

"It’s really, really nostalgic. It’s gonna be really beautiful. I haven’t got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That’s why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium."

