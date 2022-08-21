Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are married.

The 31-year-old actress and Wells, 38, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a California vineyard on Saturday (20.08.22).

The loved-up couple were joined on their big day by some of Sarah's former 'Modern Family' co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Sofia, 50, even posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding on her Instagram account.

The actress - who has more than 26 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - captioned one of the images: "#sarahandwells wedding. (sic)"

Sarah and Wells have previously postponed their wedding numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the actress finally managed to have her bridal shower in June, and they've now walked down the aisle together.

Sarah - who played Haley Dunphy in 'Modern Family' - and Wells started dating back in 2017, after she received a direct message from him on social media.

The celebrity couple got engaged in 2019, but their wedding plans were consistently disrupted by the pandemic.

Speaking in 2020, Wells explained: "There are no wedding plans.

"I think the thought was that we would originally start thinking about that around this time and now that this is happening, you know, what's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?"

At the time, Wells ruled out having a Zoom wedding.

However, the TV star was open to the idea of having a more intimate ceremony than they'd previously intended.

Speaking about the impact of the pandemic on their wedding plans, Wells said: "If it lasts really, really long, I think then we would do like a really small backyard thing."