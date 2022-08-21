Demi Lovato is "in a really good place" in her life.

The 30-year-old pop star suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, and although she knows she'll never be "completely free" of addiction, Demi is now feeling the best she has for years.

She shared: "You know that saying that you're never completely free of it [addiction]? It's true, but I don't feel like it.

"I'm in a really good place where, sometimes, I just forget about it."

Demi first found fame during her childhood, when she starred on the TV series 'Barney and Friends'.

And during a stint in rehab, she actually discovered a lot of "unresolved trauma" from her time in the spotlight.

She told the BBC: "I had learned to honour my anger rather than shoving it down, which I had been doing for quite some time."

Demi suffered a heroin overdose at her home in Los Angeles in 2018, and she recently admitted to being minutes away from death.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker also confessed that she struggled to come to terms with the severity of of the situation.

She said: "When they found me, I was turning blue and the doctor said I had five to 10 more minutes left.

"If no one had come in, I wouldn’t be here today.

"Recovery is a lot. And with time, comes trust.

"It was a learning experience of, ‘OK, people are going to have to learn to trust you again’.

"The only way they can do that is by you proving yourself. Not just talking but taking actions. My family is incredible. Do they worry to this day? Absolutely.

"That’s never going to go away, what I put them through. As a consequence they ended up suffering."