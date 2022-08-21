Casey Affleck missed his brother's wedding due to "parental obligations".

The 47-year-old actor was a notable absentee when his brother Ben married Jennifer Lopez in Georgia on Saturday (20.08.22).

Casey's absence from the ceremony was initially unexplained - but a source has now revealed to PEOPLE that it was "because of family, parental obligations at home".

The 'Manchester By the Sea' star has sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix. Casey was also spotted with girlfriend Caylee Cowan in Los Angeles on Friday.

Despite this, plenty of Ben and Jennifer's big-name friends were present for their much-anticipated wedding, including actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barros, as well as director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

The loved-up couple - who rekindled their romance last year, after previously getting engaged in 2003 - actually tied the knot for the first time in Las Vegas in July.

And Jennifer subsequently announced the news to the world via her newsletter.

She wrote: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

Jennifer also revealed she wore a dress from an old movie, while Ben wore a jacket from his closet for the ceremony.

She said: "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined."