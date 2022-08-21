Demi Lovato's boyfriend feels like the 'luckiest schmuck in the world'

Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jute$ feels like the "luckiest schmuck in the world".

The chart-topping pop star turned 30 on Saturday (20.08.22), and her boyfriend has taken to Instagram to heap praise on the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker.

Alongside a series of romantic photos and videos, Jute$ wrote: "happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere) i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u (sic)"

In response to the gushing post, Demi wrote: "YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD.

"I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love with you [hearts emojis] this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much (sic)"

Meanwhile, Demi recently confessed to feeling the best she has for years.

The pop star admitted she's "in a really good place" after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

She said: "You know that saying that you're never completely free of it [addiction]? It's true, but I don't feel like it.

"I'm in a really good place where, sometimes, I just forget about it."

