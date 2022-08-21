Lili Reinhart feels "excited" about her post-'Riverdale' career.

The 25-year-old actress plays the part of Betty Cooper in the hit teen drama, and Lili is hoping to find some "more diverse and complicated, messier characters" in the coming years.

She shared: "I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future after ‘Riverdale'. Definitely roles that you have not seen me in - I’m an adult! I’m an adult woman and I’m going to start playing those more adult roles."

Lili has loved her time on 'Riverdale' - which is set to end in 2023 - but the actress admits she can "only be so much of an adult" on the teen drama.

During an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Lili explained: "You can only be so much of an adult on a CW show, because you’re not even really allowed to kiss with tongue. That aspect of things are a little different."

Meanwhile, Cole Sprouse - Lili's 'Riverdale' co-star - previously admitted that he wants the show to finish on a high note.

The 30-year-old actor - who plays the part of Jughead Jones - said: "I think the quality of a wonderful programme is knowing how to wrap it up and say, 'Hey, we love you guys. This is the end, and I hope you guys enjoyed the ride.'"

Cole also suggested that it was the right time to end the series - even though nothing had been confirmed at the time.

He explained: "I think just in a straight-up legal sense, contractually it started at seven seasons, which is a pretty standard contract for film and television, so I don't know what happens after that.

"But the world of 'Riverdale' is open-ended enough to kind of flex alongside that."