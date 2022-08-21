Britney Spears is the happiest she's been "for a long time".

The 40-year-old pop star won her high-profile conservatorship battle last year, and despite being surrounded by drama and speculation, Britney is said to be in a great place.

A close confidante said: "Britney is in the best place she has been for a long time but constant rumours and conspiracy theories around her need to stop."

Britney dislikes the speculation that surrounds her. But the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker is said to be feeling good and finally in control of her own destiny.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It can get like a pressure cooker at times but the bottom line is she is great and is finally in control of her life."

Britney has concerned some of her fans with her seemingly erratic behaviour in recent months.

But the source insisted there's actually nothing to worry about.

The insider explained: "Britney sees something and wants to share it with her fans. She’s not bothered about being preened and perfect 24/7.

"That’s not her. Everything you see on her Instagram is 100 percent her.

"For Britney finally having autonomy is everything."

Earlier this month, Kevin Federline leaked videos of Britney seemingly telling her kids off.

Kevin - who has Preston, 16, and Jayden 15, with his ex-wife - captioned the videos on Instagram: "I cannot sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos.

"This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."

The videos are poorly lit and filmed by the teenagers. Britney is also unaware she's being filmed.

In one of the clips, the 'Toxic' hitmaker asks her boys to "start respecting me".

She says: "This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?"