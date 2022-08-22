Laura Dern's dog has died.

The 55-year-old actress - who has son Ellery, 20, and daughter Jaya, 17, from her former marriage to blues singer Ben Harper - took to Instagram on Saturday (22.08.22) evening to explain to her one million followers that their black labrador Jamal had passed away after suffering a number of health issues but thanked their vet for allowing them to have "so many more years" with him.

Alongside a slideshow of images of her pooch, she wrote: "Our beloved Jamal is with his angels now. We are so grateful for his love. Thank you incredible Dr. Buote for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You gave us so many more years with him.

The 'Jurassic Park' star went on to describe her beloved dog as a "miracle" and noted that her husky Baby - along with the rest of the family - misses the presence Jamal following his passing,

She added: "He’s a miracle dog. Baby misses you. We do too."

The Academy Award-winning actress was inundated with support from celebrity friends after she broke the sad news, with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' co-star Bryce Dallas Howard writing: " Oh Laura, I'm so sorry", while her close friend and 'Legally Blonde' actress Reese Witherspoon said: "Oh sister. I'm so sorry for your loss."

Meanwhile, 'Boogie Nights' star Julianne Moore added: "Sending love."

Back in 2020, Laura described Jamal as a "hero dog" after he had been forced to undergo surgery to ameliorate a health condition.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "My hero just got through surgery!!"(sic)