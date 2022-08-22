Casey Affleck has quipped that Jennifer Lopez should "get ready for some real dysfunction" after she tied the knot with his brother Ben.

The 47-year-old actor - who was a notable absentee when his older sibling married the 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker at his $8.9 Georgia home on Saturday (20.08.22) - has poked fun at the pair rekindling their relationship after previously getting engaged in 2002, while also hailing the 53-year-old star a "gem".

Alongside a picture of the trio back in 2002, Casey captioned the Instagram post: "Good things are worth waiting for.

"Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.

"Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding."

After a series of quips, Casey ended on a touching note with: "Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!"

His absence from the ceremony was initially unexplained - but a source later told PEOPLE that it was "because of family, parental obligations at home".

The 'Manchester By the Sea' star has sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix. Casey was also spotted with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan in Los Angeles on Friday (19.08.22).

Despite this, plenty of Ben, 50, and Jennifer's big-name friends were present for their much-anticipated wedding, including actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barros, as well as director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

The loved-up couple - who rekindled their romance last year - actually tied the knot for the first time in Las Vegas in July.

And Jennifer subsequently announced the news to the world via her newsletter.

She wrote: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

Jennifer also revealed she wore a dress from an old movie, while Ben wore a jacket from his closet for the ceremony.

She said: "We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined."

'Marry Me' star Jennifer has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with third husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel with ex-spouse Jennifer Garner.