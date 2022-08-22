Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have reportedly gone their separate ways.

The 19-year-old pop star - who called it quits with ex-boyfriend Adam Faze earlier this year - had first been spotted with music producer Zack, 26, some months ago but the pair were said to have been in a relationship since attending the Super Bowl together in February 2022.

However, it's now been reported that the pair's romance simply "fizzled out" and the pair have amicably split.

A source told Us Weekly; "Their relationship sort of fizzled.

"They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while."

And another insider told Life and Style: "There were no issues [between them], they both have different work schedules and different friend groups."

Zack - who co-founded independent record label Field Trip Recordings along with James Canton back in 2018, and has also appeared in the music video for Drake's 'Money in the Grave' - previously had an on/off relationship with 'Reckless' singer Madison Beer and was also previously linked to to 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline.

Rumours of a relationship came just months after Zack insisted that while the pair were "not dating", he would "hang out" with Olivia "all the time."

Back in January, he said: "[Olivia and I] are not dating but we hang out all the time. It's one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and we enjoy going to dinner, we enjoy going to games, doing all these things. But we never officially started dating and probably won't officially ever stop because it's just more like we're hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking too much about what it is."