Maureen McGovern is suffering from symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The 73-year-old star is best known for her song 'The Morning After' and has enjoyed a career in theatre for over 40 years but revealed that her life has now taken a "different" path after being diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy - which is a progressive degeneration of the outer layer of the brain - and has been left with symptoms of memory loss condition Alzheimer's as a result.

In a statement, she said: "My life has now taken a different path. I’ve been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia. What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed. I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive — how’s that for a kick in the butt?"

However, the GRAMMY Award-winning star went on to explain that while she initially struggled with the "inevitable shock" of the diagnosis, her love for music still remains "profoundly robust" and she will continue to use songwriting as a form of therapy.

She added: "Of course, it’s a challenge, but it certainly is not going to keep me from living my life. At first, I began having trouble finding, in my brain, the words I wanted to say. I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness.

But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed. My passion for music, for singing, remains profoundly robust.

"To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words – it elevates, expands, and heals – brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.

"For many years, I’ve performed in hospitals, hospices, women’s prison, senior facilities, schools, and the joy of singing with young children. Children’s responses are immediate, unfiltered, and so much fun. I’ve loved writing songs for kids, and I will continue to do so. And, I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to Music Therapy. We are all patients and care givers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and opens our hearts to our common humanity.