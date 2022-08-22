One of the men behind Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery has accused her of "throwing money away" by flaunting her wealth online.

Kim was held at gunpoint at the Hotel De Pourtales in the French capital in October 2016 and around $10 million in jewellery was stolen - Yunis Abbas spent 22 months in prison for his part in the crime but was granted an early release on health grounds and he has now given an interview to VICE News in which he claimed Kim was careless because she regularly showed off her flash gems online.

He said: "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don't care. I don't care."

Abbas - who was one of 12 men arrested over the heist - went on to say he'd researched the star and found she was regularly showing off her $4 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring from ex Kanye West.

He added: "I went on the internet, and it's true, I saw her jewellery, I saw her ring, I saw that she showed it everywhere, and we knew this information through social media ... I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. I thought: 'She's got a lot of money. This lady doesn't care at all'."

After the robbery, Kim admitted she felt so scared she hired bodyguards to protect her around the clock.

She also revealed she no longer keeps jewellery or money in her house.

Speaking in a special episode of 'Keeping Up With The Karadashians', she explained: "I can't sleep if I have jewellerry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that ... As far as jewellery, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake."

Kim also insisted the attack made her less materialistic, saying that before she "had to have the coolest car, the best rims, the best outfit and I thought that I was the s**t because of that. I thought that made me."

The reality star then added: "The things I valued before that happened were genuinely completely different than what I value now. It's fun to get dressed up and all this, but like, things don't make me."