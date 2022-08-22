Emma Chamberlain likes to opt for “classic” styles.

The Vogue Australia cover girl prefers to opt for outfits that she won’t “cringe at later”.

The 21-year-old social media personality told I-D: “At this point in my life, I'm trying to stick to things that are classic that I'm never going to cringe at later. So you know, mixing and matching, just different classic silhouettes and pieces and having fun with it. I also don't really follow the rules. I'm kind of open to whatever. Like, if it feels right, it feels right. I don't really put myself in any box. I think the underlying theme of everything I'm wearing — and I think everyone should look at clothes like this — the underlying theme will always be you. And like, that's what makes an outfit cool. Anything can be your style, if you wear it with confidence, and if you wear it, like, with your heart.”

Emma believes her style journey evolved as she has been “figuring out” who she is as a person.

She continued: “My appreciation for fashion has really blossomed even more from those experiences, but I feel like the main changes that have happened have been just a part of growing up and figuring out who I am in general. I'm not somebody who's wearing designers every day. I mean, I love a bag. Like a bag? I'm here for it. Everything else, I like to be a little bit more scrappy. I'm not picky about where my clothes are from. I'm picky about what it looks like as a unit. My style's definitely changed, but also so have I, so who knows.”

The Chamberlain Coffee founder admitted that her “worst outfit” was what she sported to the Streamy Awards four years ago; a white top, plaid trousers and a pair of Gucci boots.

Emma said: “My worst outfit? I would say what I wore to the Streamy Awards in 2018. I literally never want to look at that outfit again. It's the most foul. I don't even know how that happened. It was like these ugly plaid pants; they just were so ill-fitted, like they did not fit right, with like a f****** Gucci belt. Like, lord help me. It just was weird. It was 2018, I didn't know who I was. With these Gucci boots, it was just not… I'm not saying there's anything wrong with Gucci. Okay, that's not what I'm saying, I love Gucci.”