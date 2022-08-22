Ariana Grande shared her “eyeliner technique”.

The ‘Wicked’ star gave insight into how she does her iconic flick using her r.e.m Beauty liner - the cosmetics range she debuted in November 2021 - for the British department store, Selfridges.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (19.08.22), the 29-year-old pop star said: “Ello… I’ve been asked to demonstrate my eyeliner technique,” displaying her best interpretation of an English accent and explaining why she opted for a fresh new twang.

Ariana said: “They also told me that it might be nice if I did an accent while I made this video.”

“It's written here: Selfridges would like her to maybe use a cheeky British element i.e. accent, tea, etc. So here I am, butchering this accent. I'm so sorry.”

The ‘Side to Side’ hitmaker confessed she didn’t “know” if she was any “good” at applying kohl but didn’t rescind on her promise to showcase her approach.

Ariana said: “I don't know if it's a good technique – I didn't promise that – but I said that I'd do it,” before requesting users to “duet - I think that’s what the children call it.”

Ariana finally got the delivering the goods, declaring that she was “wing it and go”.

She said: “I know I'm not supposed to yank, I won't. Just for now…I'm just gonna wing it and go,” before performing a near perfect wing across her lash line.

Ariana said: “B***** hell, I've done it! It's perfect. Oh my God,” however it got a little less than perfect as she ventured to do her waterline.

She said: “I'm going to go inside here a little,” before applying it off-camera, before saying: “F***, I’ve got it all over me.”

The ‘Problems’ hitmaker faced the evergreen and very relatable problem of having to match up the “other side”.

Ariana said: “Right, time to do the other side. Wish me luck, poppets,” which despite looking good, didn’t impress the former Nickelodeon star.

Ariana said: “Woahh. Different vibe on this side. Hey buckle up… Yeah, we're going somewhere else here. This one's going to a different place.”

Ariana quipped: “It went well once.”

The singing sensation addressed her lack of wedding ring and denied any chance of “a divorce” between her and her husband, Dalton Gomez, 27.

Ariana told viewers: “I'm just not wearing my ring, it's getting cleaned, I'm not getting a divorce, so before you start, don't.”