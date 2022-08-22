Amazon has paused its roll out of grocery stores in the UK.

The tech giant - which launched several branches of Amazon Fresh across the US back in 2017 - had started opening outlets of its physical grocery store across Britain in March 2021 but is reportedly no longer looking for new locations to open any further shops.

A spokeswoman for Amazon Fresh to The Sunday Times: "We look forward to opening additional Amazon Fresh stores in the near future."

The outlet went on to allege that while a source had claimed that while customers were "enjoying the experience" of shopping at Amazon and Fresh and liked being able to collect or return orders from its website at stores, Amazon is now looking to revisit its expansion plans for the chain in 12 to 18 months.

The first of its 19 stores - which are checkout-free and enable users to pay with their Prime account - was opened in West London almost 18 months ago and any leases that the retailer has already committed to will reportedly be fulfiled, meaning that there are more stores to come but no further plans will be created.

The pause comes just months after the online giant - which since launching as Amazon.com back in 1994 has gone on to become the world's largest eCommerce retailer - had announced plans to close its physical book stores in the UK just five months after they were opened.

At the time, a spokesperson said: "We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experience and technologies."