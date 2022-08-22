'Mad Max' star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.

The actor - who was best known for playing Crawford Montizano aka Nightrider in the 1979 film - died after a long battle with ill health, according to his 'Mad Max' co-star Paul Johnstone who shared the sad news in a post on Facebook on Sunday (21.08.22) alongside a picture of the pair posing together arm-in-arm.

Johnstone - who played Cundalini in the film alongside Vincent - wrote: "Sadly, it is true ... Vince Gil has left us. He's been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form."

The actor went on to reveal he'd attended a convention in Japan with Vincent back in 2015 and admitted his pal overcame his health problems to embrace all the fans he met there.

Johnstone went on: "He was already in less-than-ideal health, and in the opening days a couple of us were concerned about his ability to get through the long demanding days of convention and socialising and travel and convention. We need not have been concerned ...

"Vince was remarkable - he rose to the occasion every time, fed off the energy of the wonderful Japanese fans, and on the occasions when I'd glance at him and be worried about his ability to keep going, he'd shrug off any concerns and showed that he had a lot more stamina than many of we much younger men."

Johnstone signed off the post by writing: "Rest well old friend - we will remember you when we look at the night sky" - a reference to Vincent's 'Mad Max' character.

Vincent was born in Australia and shot to international fame playing Nightrider in 'Mad Max' before going on to appear in 1974 biker movie Stone.

He also enjoyed a lengthy career in TV, appearing in Australian shows such as 'Neighbours', 'A Country Practice' and 'Prisoner'.

His films also included turns in 1988's 'Evil Angels' alongside Meryl Streep and Sam Neill and 2001''s 'The Bank' with Anthony LaPaglia.