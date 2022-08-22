Brooklyn Beckham took his wife Nicola Peltz's surname after they married because he wanted "to be different".

The pair wed in a lavish ceremony in Florida in April and they later surprised fans by updating their details on social media - with the aspiring chef adding his wife's last name to become Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and he's now revealed his reasons for the change.

Speaking to E!'s 'Daily Pop' show, Brooklyn said: "I just thought it was different. Not many guys take their wives' names. So, I was just like, 'Why not?' It fit really cool together."

During the chat, Brooklyn also revealed the relationship advice he was given by his parents David and Victoria Beckham - who have been married for 23 years.

He said: "(They told me) just love each other, try and not worry about anything, keep working and just try and have fun."

Nicola recently spoke out to dispel rumours of a feud with her new mother-in-law Victoria which started after she wore a Valentino wedding dress on her big day rather than a gown from the Spice Girls star's own fashion line.

The actress told Variety: "I was going to (wear one of her dresses) and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started."

Brooklyn added: "Everyone gets along, which is good."