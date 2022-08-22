HBO Max has removed over 150 episodes of 'Sesame Street.'

The streaming giant had hosted multiple episodes of the long-running preschool series as part of its mammoth back catalogue but have reportedlty pulled more than one hundred of older episodes as they look to launching newer instalments onto the platform over the remainder of 2022.

HBO spokesman Chris Willard told The Verge: "Sesame Street is and has always been an important part of television culture and a crown jewel of our preschool offering. We are committed to continuing to bring Sesame Street into families’ homes, including the newest season premiering this fall and the nearly 400 episodes of the most current and historic seasons that remain on Cartoonito on HBO Max."

Variety also claimed that many of the show's earlier episodes have been taken down from the platform, reducing the total number of episodes of the show - which has aired on television since 1969 - from 650 to 456.

Meanwhile, HBO Max - which began airing 'Sesame Street' back in 2016 - recently unveiled plans to merge with fellow service Discovery+ as a part of a whole new platform next year which will lead to the "removal" of various content.

HBO said in a statement: "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery Plus. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

The new app is set to launch in summer 2023.