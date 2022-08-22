Kendall Jenner loves Skims pyjamas.

The Chanel model admitted that her top choice for sleepwear were the ones made by her big sister, Kim Kardashian, 41.

After being asked “What are your favourite pyjamas”, the 26-year-old model told British Vogue: “Skims PJs of course!”

Kendall also divulged that she does “basic skin care” every night and opts for “extra products” on other nights.

She said: “Basic skincare routine and MOON Oral beauty routine are every night. Some nights I take my skincare a step further with extra products, serums and cleansers. I prefer to use gentle products on my face like the Clean Natural Facial Cleanser from my dermatologist, Christie Kidd. For serum I always use SkinCeuticals Vitamin C E Ferulic.”

Kendall also provided some insight into how she manages her anxiety - which she opened up about last year - before hitting the hay.

She said: “I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal.”

Kendall also added: “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”

the Balmain model tends to set an alarm even if she doesn't have to work but sometimes she will "change it up" to have a little lie-in.

Kendall said: "I usually have work every day, so alarm! I also love getting up early to ride my horse, so most of the time I set an alarm. But every so often, I love to change it up and just sleep in a little bit. I set my morning alarms on my phone while I’m at home and travelling for work."