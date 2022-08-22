Lea Michele threw a truck-themed party to celebrate her son Ever's second birthday over the weekend (20.08.22-21.08.22).

The 35-year-old actress and her husband Zandy Reich treated the youngster to a special cake decorated with a yellow truck and orange cones with Ever's name emblazoned across the bottom with a sign that read "Party Zone" - and the couple decorated their home with blue and white 'Happy Birthday' banner in honour of his special day on Saturday (20.08.22).

She also added a picture which showed Ever tucking into a truck-shaped cookie which he'd managed to get all over his face, and wrote online: "Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever. Mommy and Daddy love you more than you will ever know."

Lea and Zandy married , 2019, in Napa, California and their son arrived on August 20, 2020.

'Glee' star Lea appeared to be enjoying a rare day off with her family as she prepares to replace Beanie Feldstein in a Broadway production of 'Funny Girl'.

The 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' star had been due to continue playing Fanny Brice on the New York stage until September 25 but she decided to leave on July 31. The 29-year-old actress is being replaced by her understudy Julie Benko who will continue the role until Lea can take over on September 6.

When the casting news was announced, Lea gushed about the job on Instagram calling the role a "dream come true".

She wrote: "A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honoured to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. (sic)"