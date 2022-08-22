'Grand Theft Auto' co-creator Mike Dailly has hit back at Rockstar after it allegedly slapped his prototype videos with copyright strikes.

Dailly claimed the developer is "trying to block all release of anyone's work on a game" in a rant on Twitter.

He tweeted over the weekend: "I see Rockstar are going full f****** mode again, issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find - including both my prototype videos. So now they're trying to block all release of anyone's work on a game - and any old development footage."

The videos for the 1994 prototype of the 1997 original game in the series were taken off YouTube, with the video game designer later adding that he had "removed all GTA dev stuff” from his channel on the video-sharing platform.

He added: “Only direct examples of my own work are left – work that was never used in GTA, but ‘inspired’ parts of its evolution. “You can thank Rocksuck.”

Rockstar and publisher Take-Two previously had 'GTA' mods removed from YouTube.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick commented that “if the economy is threatened, or if there’s bad behaviour, and we know how to define that, then we would issue a takedown notice.”