Sony PlayStation is being sued for a whopping £5 billion.

The video game giant is facing a major lawsuit from nine million customers, who claim they have been "ripped off" with their digital game purchases since 2016.

According to Sky News, each customer could be reimbursed for between £67 and £562.

Alex Neill of Milberg London LLP is heading up the legal action, with the complaints filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Friday (19.08.22).

She said: "The game is up for Sony PlayStation.

"With this legal action, I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers.

"Gaming is now the biggest entertainment industry in the UK, ahead of TV, video and music and many vulnerable people rely on gaming for community and connection. The actions of Sony is costing millions of people who can't afford it, particularly when we're in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before."

According to the report, anyone in the UK who has paid for games or extra in-game content via console or the PlayStation Store since 19 August 2016 could be entitled to compensation.