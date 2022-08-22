'MultiVersus' was the highest-grossing game of July.

The free-to-play platform fighter by Player First Games and Warner Bros. got off to an exceptional start with the first season beta beating 'Elden Ring' to the crown last month, according to a report by NPD.

According to reports, it was the Founder Packs that amped up sales, which offer character unlocks, exclusive items, and much more.

RPG 'Elden Ring' still remains the biggest seller, having shifted a whopping 17 million copies since its launch in February.

Season 1 got underway on August 15, and Rick and Morty come aboard on Tuesday (23.08.22).

The game's official Twitter page teased: "We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks! #MultiVersus."