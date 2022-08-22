Cardi B hits back after MMA fighter Jake Shields called her 'brain dead moron'

Cardi B has hit back after MMA fighter Jake Shields accused her of setting a bad example to young girls.

The music star was caught up in an online spat when she was mentioned in a tweet by Shields as he defended controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his ban from social media sites including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for making misogynistic comments.

Shields wrote: "People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.

"Tate’s main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi’s is go do drugs, f**k random men and go through life as a brain dead moron."

According to Dailymail.co.uk, Cardi responded by defending herself and insisted she's a married mother of two who doesn't do drugs.

She reportedly wrote: "I'm married, I don't smoke weed, I don't pop pills, I don't do coke. I'm a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work … but hey let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and rape.'"

The 'Bodak Yellow' star is said to have deleted the message after posting it.

The 29-year-old rapper is married to fellow musician Offset and she's mum to daughter Kulture, four, and son Wave, who was born in September 2021.

Meta - the company behind Facebook and Instagram - previously confirmed to NPR that Tate had his account removed for violating rules around hate speech, while TikTok has permanently banned him from the platform.

